Prices at The Widow Frost – set to shut on September 17 – and Stag & Pheasant in Mansfield, The Picture House in Sutton and The Regent in Kirkby, will be reduced 7.5 per cent on Thursday, September 14, to mark Tax Equality Day in

So, for example, a customer spending £10 on food and drink will pay £9.25 on Tax Equality Day.

The scheme is running at all Wetherspoon pubs across the UK.

Prices will be cut at the Stag & Pheasant in Mansfield and all other Wetherspoon pubs for Tax Equality Day. Photo: Google

All food and drink in pubs across the country is subject to 20 per cent VAT.

By comparison, supermarkets pay zero VAT on food and are able to use that saving to sell alcohol to its customers at a discounted price – something Wetherspoon says is unfair on the hospitality industry.

Karl Thorn-Spours, Stag & Pheasant manager, said: “Customers coming to the pub on September 14 will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.

“It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20 per cent.

“Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.