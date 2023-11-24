Hundreds of businesses folded in Mansfield and Ashfield in 2022 – as record number of companies close across the UK

More than 900 businsses in Mansfield and Ashfield shut their doors for good in 2022, new figures show.

It comes as more UK businesses closed since records began in 2002, surpassing the number of new start-ups founded for the first year since 2010.

In his autumn statement, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a range of tax cuts to aid businesses.

This included making a tax break allowing firms to cut their bills if they invest in new equipment permanent, in what he claimed was the ‘biggest business tax cut in modern history’.

Almost 400 businesses closed down in Ashfield last year. Photo: Getty Images

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) said the rising number of closing businesses is a ‘potential warning sign for the British economy’, blaming high energy costs and the end of coronavirus pandemic support schemes.

Office for National Statistics figures show around 530 businesses in Mansfield and 395 in Ashfield ceased trading in 2022 – up from 310 in both areas the year before.

Some 3,880 businesses were active in Mansfield last year, meaning the 'business death rate' – the percentage of businesses that closed – has risen to 13.7 per cent.

This is below the 'business birth rate' – the percentage of businesses that began trading – of 16.6 per cent, with around 645 created last year.

In Ashfield, 3,425 businesses were active last year, meaning the 'business death rate' has risen to 11.5 per cent.

This is in line with the 11.8 per cent 'business birth rate' with around 405 created last year.

Dr George Dibb, head of the IPPR's Centre for Economic Justice, said: "This new data is a potential warning sign for the British economy with more companies going out of business than started up for the first time in 2022 since the tail end of the financial crisis.

"Whilst this isn't unexpected – high energy costs combined with the end of pandemic support schemes would always see a rise in company closures – it might signify that greater business support would have maintained higher economic activity."

Mr Hunt also announced the standard multiplier for rates on high-value properties will increase in line with inflation, while the small business multiplier will freeze for a further year.