Photos: Crowds flock to Sutton for festive fun and Christmas light switch on event

Crowds flock to Sutton town centre for a festive light switch on event – as the countdown for Christmas commences in the community.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 24th Nov 2023, 11:33 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 11:34 GMT

The first of Ashfield's Christmas lights switch on events took place in Sutton town.

Chairman of the council – Coun Dale Grounds asked some of the children to help him count down to the switch on.

Fairground rides and community stalls were present for visitors to enjoy and get into the festivities.

The next events in Ashfield will be in Kirkby on Thursday, November 30 and Hucknall on December 6.

Christmas light switch on at Sutton Market Place. Chairman Coun Dale Grounds with helpers for the switch on.

1. Community fun

Christmas light switch on at Sutton Market Place. Chairman Coun Dale Grounds with helpers for the switch on. Photo: Brian Eyre

Harriet Brocklehurst meets Santa in Sutton.

2. Santa in Sutton

Harriet Brocklehurst meets Santa in Sutton. Photo: Brian Eyre

Christmas light switch on at Sutton Market Place. Pictured; Ella and Charlie enjoying a ride on the fair.

3. Fairground fun

Christmas light switch on at Sutton Market Place. Pictured; Ella and Charlie enjoying a ride on the fair. Photo: Brian Eyre

Christmas light switch on at Sutton Market Place. Here are some talented singers on stage.

4. Christmas carols

Christmas light switch on at Sutton Market Place. Here are some talented singers on stage. Photo: Brian Eyre

