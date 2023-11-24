Photos: Crowds flock to Sutton for festive fun and Christmas light switch on event
Crowds flock to Sutton town centre for a festive light switch on event – as the countdown for Christmas commences in the community.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 24th Nov 2023, 11:33 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 11:34 GMT
Chairman of the council – Coun Dale Grounds asked some of the children to help him count down to the switch on.
Fairground rides and community stalls were present for visitors to enjoy and get into the festivities.
