Photos: Crowds flock to Sutton for festive fun and Christmas light switch on event

Crowds flock to Sutton town centre for a festive light switch on event – as the countdown for Christmas commences in the community.

The first of Ashfield's Christmas lights switch on events took place in Sutton town.

Chairman of the council – Coun Dale Grounds asked some of the children to help him count down to the switch on.

Fairground rides and community stalls were present for visitors to enjoy and get into the festivities.

The next events in Ashfield will be in Kirkby on Thursday, November 30 and Hucknall on December 6.

