Harron Homes has begun working on Bilsthorpe Chase, on Kirklington Road, previously occupied by Noble Foods.

Nine miles from Mansfield, and 16 from Nottingham, the development will feature homes ranging in size from two to five bedrooms and is near a primary school, doctors’ surgery, village hall, churches, public houses and shops.

The developer says it is endeavouring to create a ‘family-friendly’ neighbourhood with three open spaces, two with play equipment for various ages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What the homes will look like at Bilsthorpe Chase

Harron says it is also contributing over £643,000 to support bus stop provision, community facilities, primary education, library stock and outdoor sports and recreation.

Harron Homes land director Nik Hague said: “We’re very excited to be starting on this project. It’s a fantastic opportunity to create something useful to the community where before there was only a derelict factory site”.