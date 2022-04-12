Housebuilder starts work on 136 home development at Bilsthorpe
A housebuilder has started work on a 136-home development on a former egg factory site at Bilsthorpe
Harron Homes has begun working on Bilsthorpe Chase, on Kirklington Road, previously occupied by Noble Foods.
Nine miles from Mansfield, and 16 from Nottingham, the development will feature homes ranging in size from two to five bedrooms and is near a primary school, doctors’ surgery, village hall, churches, public houses and shops.
The developer says it is endeavouring to create a ‘family-friendly’ neighbourhood with three open spaces, two with play equipment for various ages.
Harron says it is also contributing over £643,000 to support bus stop provision, community facilities, primary education, library stock and outdoor sports and recreation.
Harron Homes land director Nik Hague said: “We’re very excited to be starting on this project. It’s a fantastic opportunity to create something useful to the community where before there was only a derelict factory site”.
A marketing suite and showhome is expected to open by summer 2022.