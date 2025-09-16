Homecare company to create up to 25 new jobs as part of launch of new complex care service

A family-run homecare company in Mansfield and Ashfield has announced plans to launch a new service supporting people with complex needs in Nottinghamshire and North Derbyshire – resulting in the creation of up to 25 new jobs over the next 12 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caremark Mansfield & Ashfield has been providing traditional homecare services since 2013, but it is now expanding this to also support people requiring more specialist care.

And as part of this expansion, the company is planning to launch a recruitment drive to add to the 100-strong team it already employs. This will include attracting and training the Support Workers who will deliver the care and eventually, when the service expands into clinical care in the future, qualified Nurses as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim is to ensure that people with complex care needs, including children and young adults, can live independently in their own homes.

Josh and Leah

Initially the service will focus on supporting people with an acquired brain injury and the conditions which arise from this, as well as those with learning disabilities and autism.

The new service is being overseen by Caremark Mansfield & Ashfield Care Manager Chloe Holmes, Case Leader Leah McCrum and Mark Gray, a Learning Disability Nurse of over 40 years who runs a specialist consultancy, Mark Gray Associates.

Leah and Mark are now in the process of liaising with the organisations who commission complex care services, including the NHS and independent case managers, as well beginning the recruitment process for new staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One customer already being supported is Josh Wood. Josh is a young man with a significant learning disability with associated complex needs which include being registered blind, non-verbal and having epilepsy which causes different seizures that require him to be supervised at all times for his own health and safety.

Josh and Leah

Caremark provide personal care for Josh, as well as companionship calls which provides his mum Benita (his main carer) with some respite so she can have valuable time for herself and enable her to jobs like shopping.

Benita says: “At his age, Josh doesn’t want his mum with him all the time and understandably like being with people closer to his own age. He is his own person so the support I get from Caremark helps the both of us.”

Caremark Mansfield & Ashfield Managing Director Simon Ford, who set up the company with his wife Jo, said: “We have identified a real need for complex needs care in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire and with our ten-plus years delivering homecare to a range of people we believe we are well placed to offer this new service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a strong team in Mark and Leah to begin the delivery of this service and we’re looking forward to supporting even more people like Josh and creating new job opportunities for local people seeking rewarding roles as Support Workers.”