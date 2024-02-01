Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The site, named Hollinwell Heath, spans 16.2 acres and will include a range of Gleeson’s two, three and four-bedroom homes in a mix of rural and urban elevations.

As part of the development, Gleeson will gift an existing barn to Ashfield Council, which will be converted into a new community hall for local residents.

This represents part of a donation of around £750,000 that Gleeson will provide to improve local facilities such as libraries, travel, and highways.

An artist's image of how the new Hollinwell Heath development in Kirkby will look. Photo: Submitted

With prices to start at around £175,000, Gleeson expects the site to be popular with a range of different customer demographics, from first-time buyers to second-steppers and downsizers.

This aligns with Gleeson’s experience in the local area following its strategic rebranding and repositioning to target a wider range of potential customers.

Further, it adds, a couple earning the National Living Wage will be able to buy a home at Hollinwell Heath.

Gleeson says it expects to commence building in late spring or early summer this year, with plans to start welcoming viewings in early 2025.

Allen Marshall, regional managing director at Gleeson, commented: “We are delighted to have secured this development, a key project for the region, and we can’t wait to get started.

"This development is in a great location and will showcase the best of our product offering to potential customers.