Developer to host event to help homebuyers avoid the waiting game in Nottinghamshire

Expert advice will be on offer at Stonebridge Fields in Market Warsop and The Hawthorns in Sutton-in-Ashfield where homebuyers can be assured of a hassle-free move.

Part Exchange is a popular scheme which is ideal for anyone who is looking to move into a new home but struggling to find a buyer, and do not want to sell independently.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It enables David Wilson Homes to be a guaranteed buyer at market value, and purchasers can enjoy moving into their brand new home as soon as it’s ready.

A typical living room in a home at The Hawthorns

Would-be buyers attending the events on Saturday can meet with Meridian Mortgages, whose representatives will be able to discuss the ins and outs of financial qualification and answer any questions on the day.

What’s more, key workers who visit Stonebridge Fields and The Hawthorns can secure a contribution of up to £7,000 if they reserve a property on the day of the event.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Part Exchange is a fantastic scheme for homeowners and a valuable asset for those looking to progress on the property ladder, and this event is a fantastic opportunity for homebuyers to receive expert advice from our Sales Advisers.”

Louise and Michael Walters, who used Part Exchange to purchase a new property with David Wilson Homes, said: “We hadn’t planned to move house so our home wasn’t on the market. The Part Exchange scheme enabled us to move with no unexpected issues and we could plan our moving date knowing that nothing would change.”

A home office at The Hawthorns

According to Strike, it can take anywhere between 12 and 27 weeks to sell a house in the UK, so avoiding the risk of a lengthy process to make the most of David Wilson Homes’ Part Exchange scheme could be a wise choice for many keen buyers.

To learn more about the properties available ahead of the events, visit the websites at Stonebridge Fields and The Hawthorns.