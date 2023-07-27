Here are 13 of the most highly recommended dog groomers in the Mansfield area according to our readers.
We asked our readers on your Chad’s Facebook page – fb.com/mansfieldchad – for recommendations for dog groomers in the area.
As always, you were super helpful and supportive of businesses across Mansfield. This is by no means an exhaustive or ordered list.
And if you have other suggestions, we would love to hear them. The more, the merrier.
1. On All Pawz Professional Pet Services
On All Pawz Professional Pet Services located 1-1A Portland Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, offers a range of pet services. It was highly recommended for dog grooming. To get in touch, call 01623 405309 or email [email protected] Photo: On All Pawz Professional Pet Services
2. Oh My Dog - Grooming Salon, Boutique and Training Mansfield
Based at 238 Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, Oh My Dog - Grooming Salon, Boutique and Training Mansfield offers services for all breeds, from giant to miniature in a professional, caring, calming and relaxed environment. It was another popular choice for our readers. To make contact, you can call 07941 314170 or email [email protected] Photo: Oh My Dog - Grooming Salon, Boutique and Training Mansfield
3. Once Upon a Dog
This Pleasley-based grooming service was a popular choice for readers. Here is where the magic happens. To get in touch, you can call 07454 367347 or email [email protected] Photo: Once Upon a Dog
4. Prinny's Paws dog grooming service
Prinny's Paws dog grooming service is a Mansfield business. Many readers could not recommend this place enough. Pictured is satisfied customer, Tilly, who had been in for a bath and trim. For more information, call Jenna on 07721 334943 or email [email protected] Photo: Prinny's Paws dog grooming service