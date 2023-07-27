News you can trust since 1952
Here are the 'best' dog groomers in and near Mansfield according to Chad readers

Here are 13 of the most highly recommended dog groomers in the Mansfield area according to our readers.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 27th Jul 2023, 14:58 BST

We asked our readers on your Chad’s Facebook page – fb.com/mansfieldchad – for recommendations for dog groomers in the area.

As always, you were super helpful and supportive of businesses across Mansfield. This is by no means an exhaustive or ordered list.

And if you have other suggestions, we would love to hear them. The more, the merrier.

Here are 13 of the most popular recommendations for dog groomers in the Mansfield area.

1. On All Pawz Professional Pet Services

2. Oh My Dog - Grooming Salon, Boutique and Training Mansfield

3. Once Upon a Dog

4. Prinny's Paws dog grooming service

