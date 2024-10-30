Get your skates on: Christmas is coming

Taylors made - delivering to the Winter Wonderland in Nottingham's Old Market Square.

Huthwaite based Taylors Transport Group are proud to be the logistics partner to Ice Tech UK (ITUK) for the second year running supplying transport services to them for Nottingham City Centre’s Winter Wonderland in association with Mellors Group Events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event that opens on Wednesday 13th November until 31st December will be as spectacular as ever as the big build of the festive transformation of the city’s famous Old Market Square takes place over the next few weeks.

Providing the transport to Ice Tech UK over the last few weeks has been massive to the company, the build of the famous Sky Skate that was introduced in 2022, it towers above the Winter Wonderlands Ice Rink, Ice Bar, Sur La Piste, Altitude Ski Bars and Toboggan Run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With planned time slots and locations to arrive in the City Centre to dropping off the loads and then getting out of the Old Market Square as been like a military operation for both Taylors Transport Group drivers, Ice Tech UK operatives and all the staff on site.

Get Your Skates on - Southwell's Ice Tech UK's build last year in Nottingham.

Logistically it’s a very difficult City Centre site. During the first two weeks of build there has been over 60 articulated lorry deliveries, with over 300 crane lifts in this time too and has involved over 100 staff to build excluding delivery drivers.

ITUK, have been involved in the event in Nottingham since 2019 and are quite cool about giving the Winter Wonderland its wow factor that’s become second nature for them.

ITUK are locally based in Southwell, Nottinghamshire, they are re-known Worldwide for their turn-key packages for the design, construction, refurbishment and maintenance of Ice Rinks and Ice systems. They are also an Official Sponsor of the Great Britain Ice Hockey Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst Taylors Transport Group have 50 years of expertise in nationwide road haulage, distribution and warehousing as well as an international freight and logistics side to the business, they pride themselves in getting the job done, on time and efficiently.

Taylors made - delivering to the Winter Wonderland in Nottingham's Old Market Square.

With another two weeks of building work still to take place, the Nottingham Winter Wonderland in association with Mellors Group Events will officially be opened on Wednesday 13th November until Tuesday 31st December, its one of the largest in the country for the festive season.

It’s all then reversed, for the massive dismantle during the first few days of 2025 and transported back.

Visit www.nottinghamwinterwonderland.co.uk for all you need to know.

Anytime, Any Day,

“No loads too big or too small, just give us a call.”