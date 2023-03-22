News you can trust since 1952
Get into gear at company’s apprenticeship event

One of the UK’s largest switchgear manufacturers will be hosting an apprenticeship open evening, supported by West Nottinghamshire College, at its Huthwaite factory .

By Rebecca HowarthContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 13:27 GMT- 1 min read

AF Switchgear, Nunn Brook Road, is seeking apprentices for roles including electrical panel building and fabrication and welding.

The apprenticeship event, on Wednesday, April 26, from 5.30-7.30pm, will allow people to find out more about the vacancies and enable prospective applicants to talk to college representatives, as well as see the factory and speak to employees, including current apprentices.

To book a place, contact Ryan Smith, college recruitment expert,on 01623 900479 or at [email protected]

Some of the AF Switchgear apprentices who featured in a college case study in 2022 with manager Mike Ratcliffe, centre.
Lee Speed, employer engagement manager, said: “For individuals with an interest in general engineering, electrical engineering as well as fabrications and welding this is the perfect opportunity to learn more about these roles within a well-established company which specialises in switchgear and control panel applications.

“There could be the opportunity to apply for a number of vacancies at the open evening should individuals have the pre-requisite qualifications.”