Get into gear at company’s apprenticeship event
One of the UK’s largest switchgear manufacturers will be hosting an apprenticeship open evening, supported by West Nottinghamshire College, at its Huthwaite factory .
AF Switchgear, Nunn Brook Road, is seeking apprentices for roles including electrical panel building and fabrication and welding.
The apprenticeship event, on Wednesday, April 26, from 5.30-7.30pm, will allow people to find out more about the vacancies and enable prospective applicants to talk to college representatives, as well as see the factory and speak to employees, including current apprentices.
To book a place, contact Ryan Smith, college recruitment expert,on 01623 900479 or at [email protected]
Lee Speed, employer engagement manager, said: “For individuals with an interest in general engineering, electrical engineering as well as fabrications and welding this is the perfect opportunity to learn more about these roles within a well-established company which specialises in switchgear and control panel applications.
“There could be the opportunity to apply for a number of vacancies at the open evening should individuals have the pre-requisite qualifications.”