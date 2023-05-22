News you can trust since 1952
Free event in Mansfield to support mental wellbeing in the workplace

In 2021/22 an estimated 17 million working days were lost due to work-related stress, depression or anxiety in Britain.

By David SmithContributor
Published 22nd May 2023, 13:49 BST- 1 min read

In recognition of this, Mansfield Innovation Centre, on Oakham Business Park, Hamilton Way, Mansfield, in partnership with centre-based business Be Your Best Version, is pleased to be able to offer a free event to help businesses to build a mentally healthy workplace.

The workshop will take a holistic view of stress to understand the different causes that go far beyond just looking at tight deadlines and workplace conflicts.

A spokesman said: “We will look under the surface of stress to give you a much richer understanding of the topic so that you can understand your own behaviours and the behaviour of others in your team.”

Mansfield Innovation Centre.Mansfield Innovation Centre.
Topics include:

  • The importance of values;
  • Our sense of purpose;
  • Importance of communication and transparency;
  • Respecting boundaries;
  • Actionable quick wins you can implement straight away in your workplace.

The event, on Wednesday, June 21, from 9,30am-noon, is free to attend but booking is essential via bit.ly/43fsF8n

Building a Mentally Healthy Workplace, Mansfield Innovation Centre, 21st June 2023Building a Mentally Healthy Workplace, Mansfield Innovation Centre, 21st June 2023
