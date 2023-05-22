In recognition of this, Mansfield Innovation Centre, on Oakham Business Park, Hamilton Way, Mansfield, in partnership with centre-based business Be Your Best Version, is pleased to be able to offer a free event to help businesses to build a mentally healthy workplace.

The workshop will take a holistic view of stress to understand the different causes that go far beyond just looking at tight deadlines and workplace conflicts.

A spokesman said: “We will look under the surface of stress to give you a much richer understanding of the topic so that you can understand your own behaviours and the behaviour of others in your team.”

Mansfield Innovation Centre.

Topics include:

The importance of values;

Our sense of purpose;

Importance of communication and transparency;

Respecting boundaries;

Actionable quick wins you can implement straight away in your workplace.

The event, on Wednesday, June 21, from 9,30am-noon, is free to attend but booking is essential via bit.ly/43fsF8n