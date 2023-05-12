The new Prestwick North Education Campus has replaced two primary schools and was delivered for South Ayrshire Council.

Deanestor fitted out 125 rooms across the campus based around 42 room types. These were designed to create inspiring spaces where students can socialise, learn and flourish and include 22 classrooms, flexible learning zones, multi-purpose hall, sports hall, drama studio, and reception area.

The fitted furniture manufactured by Deanestor – primarily storage units, shelving, and worktops – were finished in maple as part of the biophilic design strategy, which uses a mix of natural tones to reflect the local landscape.

Deanestor, based on Warren Way, Crown Farm Way, Forest Town, installed more than 1,200 items of loose and fitted furniture for this project, from storage space to white goods, tables, chairs, staging, dispensers, and whiteboards.

Designed by BDP, the campus will accommodate more than 800 pupils who will benefit from a wide range of spaces for teaching and learning, such as interactive play areas, an early years’ centre, outdoor classrooms, and first-class sports facilities.

William Tonkinson, Deanestor managing director, said, “We are proud to have been part of the team responsible for this fantastic new campus which was completed on budget and to the highest quality standards.”

“I am pleased to report we have now been awarded a second school campus fit-out contract by Morgan Sindall, to the value of £1.7 million, working once again with South Ayrshire Council, hub South West, and BDP.”

Coun Stephen Ferry, South Ayrshire Council portfolio holder for education, said, “Prestwick Educational Campus will provide a modern and engaging environment for learning and will ensure pupils can thrive throughout their years at the school.”

Deanestor manufactures and installs robust and flexible loose and fixed furniture solutions for early years, primary, SEN, and secondary education, fitting out areas such as classrooms, science laboratories, ICT, design and technology, atria, social dining spaces, break-out areas, sports facilities, and changing rooms.