First look inside 'Upper Level' at Mansfield pub's new live music space

The following photos of a live taster gig are courtesy of Em from FUIN media – a freelance photographer and videographer based in the Nottinghamshire area.

Em regularly covers live music and has an array of five-star reviews for her service.

Em recently covered a taster gig at Upper Level at Prior's Well Brewery, Mansfield, as bands such as local bands Go Fast Or Go Home, No Honour and Killing Aura performed at the venue under the taster title – The Intake Reunion – in summer 2023.

Organisers at Upper Level, Prior's Well Brewery, wanted to test the space in preparation for official dates this year.

For more photos from Em, see https://fuinmedia.myportfolio.com/

And check out the venue’s Facebook page – at www.facebook.com/upperlevelpriorswell – for live upcoming music events at Upper Level.

No Honour - The band No Honour with fans at the Upper Level taster gig.

Go Fast or Go Home - The band Go Fast or Go Home wowed music fans.

Promising perspective - The space offers music fans an intimate experience with their favourite artists and bands. Fans enjoyed Go Fast or Go Home's set.

Electric - The room was electric showcasing the potential of the Upper Level venue.