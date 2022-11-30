News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
These are some of the best fish and chip shops in the area

18 of the best fish and chip shops in Mansfield – according to Google ratings

These are some of the most popular fish and chip shops in Mansfield and the surrounding area.

By Shelley Marriott
13 minutes ago

For a lot of families Friday night is ‘chippy tea’ night so to help you decide where to go here are some of the fish and chip shops with the best Google ratings across Mansfield and the surrounding area.

All of these takeaways have been given a rating of four-out-of-five, or higher.

Have you tried any of these? Let us know if we missed your favourite.

1. Sue's Fish Bar

Sue's Fish Bar, 4 Skerry Hill, Mansfield, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 174 reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Barracuda Fish Bar

Barracuda Fish Bar, 107 Sutton Road, Mansfield, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 426 reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Warsop Fish Bar

Warsop Fish Bar, 40 High St, Warsop, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 124 reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Black Pearl Fish Bar

Black Pearl Fish Bar, 101 Southwell Road West, Mansfield, has a 4.5/5 rating based on 178 reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
MansfieldGoogle