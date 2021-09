Firms urged to celebrate success at Chad Business Excellence Awards

Some £70 million of government funding has been secured through the Towns Fund and Future High Streets Funds.

The council and Discover Ashfield are working with partners to improve the district’s educational offer with new facilities for construction and civil engineering, as well as the flagship project, the Automated Distribution and Manufacturing Centre, which will support businesses across the region to develop automation to increase productivity. Nottingham Trent University will also be delivering a bespoke programme of support for businesses and start-ups.

Coun Matthew Relf, council portfolio holder for regeneration and planning, said “It has been a challenging time for businesses with the pandemic affecting businesses in many different ways. The council has been working hard to support businesses with more than £21m of government business support grants issued and our business support team offering individual tailored advice.

“The council is committed to supporting greater access to local skills projects and have established a partnership of educational organisations to ensure services meet recruitment & skills needs.”

Entries are now open and will close on September 16 at 6pm – visit chadbusinessawards.co.uk for more information and to submit your entry.

Past winners at the Chad’s Business & Community Excellence Awards celebrate with their trophies.

The categories:

Covid Response

The past 12 months rocked our community and economic foundation. Many organisations took the opportunity to make exceptional changes, which for many allowed their business to remain viable and open to their target audience and for others helped to support the NHS. We will reward the business which best describes its response to the crisis.

Innovation award (sponsored by Tommee Tippee)

It's time to make your nominations.

The winning business will be able to demonstrate their ability to navigate market conditions and be at the forefront of their industry. What ways has your business adapted to change and brought to market a new product or service? Or implemented an innovative process or solution?

Community Contribution(sponsored by Mansfield Building Society)

Businesses play a significant role in the community, many firms consider it important to contribute through charity work, education sector and community groups. Many firms have played a crucial role in supporting their community during the Covid-19 outbreak. This award aims to recognise those local businesses who have taken the time to give something back especially during lockdown.

Best Place to Eat/Drink (open to public nomination)

Open for the public to nominate their favourite place to eat and or drink. We want to hear about your experience through lockdown and how your favourite place still provided a service.

Retail Hero (open to publicnomination)

The past year has been challenging for our local retailers. This award is open for the public to nominate their favourite local retailer, big or small. How did you still manage to buy and replenish your wardrobe? Nominate your retail hero.

Community Initiative – Ashfield (sponsored by Discover Ashfield)

We want to recognise charities, CIC’s, volunteer groups or community groups within the district of Mansfield that are doing great things to support people in their community. Whether you are a small grassroots organisation or a larger charity with a local presence, this award is open to you. We want to hear about what you do, the people and communities you help, the amazing projects you are running and the impact this is having.

Community Initiative – Mansfield (sponsored by Mansfield District Council)

We want to recognise charities, CIC’s, volunteer groups or community groups within the district of Mansfield that are doing great things to support people in their community. Whether you are a small grassroots organisation or a larger charity with a local presence, this award is open to you. We want to hear about what you do, the people and communities you help, the amazing projects you are running and the impact this is having.

Professional Services award (sponsored by Specsavers)

This award will look at businesses that demonstrate excellence in the professional services sector. Open to organisations of any size. We want to hear about your business and what measures you undertook to continue with your services to the community during the pandemic. There is no definitive list of occupations, but examples include accountants, architect, dentists, engineering, healthcare, law, IT, investment and finance and training

Excellence in Manufacturing and Engineering (sponsored byWhitemeadow)

This award will be presented to the company that demonstrates a modern, efficient and innovative approach to manufacturing or engineering.

Apprentice of the Year

With close to a million active apprenticeships across England alone, apprenticeship schemes have fast become a preferred route to employment for thousands of school leavers. This award recognises an apprentice who has excelled in their training and goes above and beyond for the benefit of both their business and their future career. The apprentice of the year award should be completed by either the apprentice or their employer. Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme within Mansfield / Ashfield districts as of March 2021.

New Business of the Year(sponsored by Wright Vigar Chartered Accountants)

Open to all businesses that have been operational for under three years (as of November 2021) Businesses should have been successful in identifying a market gap to launch a new business and be able to showcase how innovation, product development, market knowledge and effective leadership have played a part in their growth to date. We would also like an understanding of plans for future growth.

Small Business of the Year(sponsored by Nottingham Trent University)

Open to organisations with 15 or less staff. Judges will be interested in the ethos and background to the business, its profitability and the unique selling points, which make it a success. We would also like to hear the impact made within its sector since trading and how it has overcome any challenges it has encountered.

Team of the Year (sponsored byPremier Community)

This award recognises teams that have overcome obstacles or have shown an outstanding performance. Either a team who usually work together or did so for a special project or task.

Customer Service Award

Over the past year customers have encountered a new way of dealing with businesses, face-to-face contact has been less and service with a smile has been removed due to face masks. However customer service remains an essential part of any successful business. This award aims to reward and recognise a company, individual, or team, for their outstanding achievement in providing exceptional customer service.

Ashfield Business of the Year 2021 (sponsored by Ashfield District Council)

A special award open for entries for businesses headquartered in the district of Ashfield. This award is the ultimate accolade. The judges will be looking for the company/person who has shown the most enterprise, passion and drive in taking their business forward. Dedication and innovation will be key to the winner of this most prestigious award.

Mansfield Business of the Year 2021 (sponsored by Making Mansfield)

A special award open for entries for businesses headquartered in the district of Mansfield. This award is the ultimate accolade. The judges will be looking for the company/person who has shown the most enterprise, passion and drive in taking their business forward. Dedication and innovation will be key to the winner of this most prestigious award.

Lifetime Achievement award