Jobs boost as huge Ashfield employer launches its biggest-ever recruitment drive

Upholstery manufacturer Whitemeadow employs more than 650 people and supplies to major furniture retailers across the UK.

The company, of Orchard Way, Sutton, says it has been inundated in recent months with orders for sofas and beds and staff are working hard to keep up with demand and deliver customer orders in time for Christmas.

And that is why it has embarked on its largest-ever recruitment drive, trying to attract people for several roles across its manufacturing sites in the Sutton area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitemeadow staff are working hard to fulfil new and existing orders.

Ian Oscroft, managing director, said: “As demand for our products is now at an all-time high, we find ourselves in the perfect storm of a recruitment shortage like we have never experienced before, mainly resulting from the effects of the pandemic and Brexit.

“We are desperate for semi-skilled production operatives, and currently have 46 vacancies in the areas of warehouse, goods in, cushion filling, packaging, inspection, and despatch; all vital areas of our business where people are needed to feed our upholstery manufacturing lines and get the orders despatched.

“We have also now taken occupancy of our new 150,000 sq feet production site at Langham Park, off Berristow Lane, South Normanton, so we would love to hear from anyone interested in working with a proud British manufacturer and a true leader in our field.”

Whitemeadow currently has 46 vacancies in the areas of warehouse, goods in, cushion filling, packaging, inspection, and despatch.

Range of benefits

As well as a good wage with voluntary overtime opportunities paid at a premium rate, Whitemeadow also offers 30 days holiday a year, good welfare facilities, and a range of benefits and opportunities to enable employees to reach their full potential.

The company, which was founded in the 1990s, continues to lead a programme of educating and inspiring the next generation of skilled furniture makers.

In July, it hosted its first external Open Day to showcase its Sewing and Upholstery Academies to local students who may be interested in a career in the furniture industry in the future.

To find out more about the roles available at Whitemeadow, call 01623 555660 and choose the human resources option to speak to a member of the team.