Fire door experts offering consultations to Mansfield and Ashfield schools

Sutton-based fire door experts are offering schools in Mansfield and Ashfield the chance to have a free assessment of their premises.
By ian TudorContributor
Published 13th Sep 2023, 08:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 08:27 BST
Fire door safety week runs from September 19 to September 25, with the aim of raising awareness of an often overlooked area.

For example, handles and keycode locks need to be in the right place and be made of the right materials, doors must fit into the frames correctly and, if necessary, have been repaired correctly.

Fire doors that do not meet the regulations could invalidate insurance and pose a risk to pupils, teachers, and staff should a fire break out.

Kieran Percival and colleague Ian Maciejewski inside the Fire Door Specialists' premises in Stanton Hill. (Photo by: Fire Door Specialists)Kieran Percival and colleague Ian Maciejewski inside the Fire Door Specialists' premises in Stanton Hill. (Photo by: Fire Door Specialists)
As part of fire door safety week, Fire Door Specialists, of Brierley Park Close, Stanton Hill, is offering to carry out consultations to schools in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

An FDS expert will examine some of the doors at a school and give advice of what may be required.

Kieran Percival, a director and co-founder of the business, said: “We are very conscious of being a community-minded company. We are based locally and many of our staff have children at local schools.

“However, we also know that while many premises will have had fire safety inspections carried out, we also know that fire doors are often overlooked.

“We want people in our local community to be safe and so that is why we are offering consultations to local schools during fire door safety week.”

Schools who are wanting to have a fire door audit should email [email protected]

