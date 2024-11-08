We are thrilled to highlight the outstanding finalists for the Startup Business of the Year category at the 2024 Chad Excellence in Business Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This award spotlights young businesses, operating for less than two years, that have showcased exceptional growth, resilience, and innovation.

Our four inspiring finalists for Startup Business of the Year are:

Blossom Boutique of Edwinstowe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chad Excellence in Business Awards take place later this month. Photo: National World

Nestled in the heart of Sherwood Forest, Blossom Boutique offers a glamorous collection of ladies' fashion that celebrates all shapes and sizes.

With a focus on “glitz and glam,” this boutique has become a favorite destination for locals and visitors alike.

Next Level Dog Training

Driven by a team of dedicated dog lovers, Next Level Dog Training provides expert training solutions to enhance the lives of dogs and their owners.

Their residential training facility helps foster harmonious relationships and promotes positive dog ownership through tailored programs.

ReNew Laser Clinic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located in the beautiful grounds of Rufford Mill, ReNew Laser Clinic opened its doors in October 2023, providing high-quality laser and skincare treatments.

Since launching in July, ReNew has quickly become a destination for advanced skincare services in a serene setting.

The Little Lotion Company

Based in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre, The Little Lotion Company specialises in crafting bath bombs, cosmetics, and home fragrances.

With a focus on quality and variety, they bring a range of handmade products that delight the senses and provide customers with unique, luxurious options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join us on Thursday, November 28 at the John Fretwell Sporting Complex as we celebrate these remarkable nominees and announce the winner of Startup Business of the Year.

Book your tickets at chadbusinessawards.co.uk to be part of this celebration of entrepreneurial excellence.

Don’t miss this opportunity to cheer on these inspiring new businesses.