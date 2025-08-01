You may be familiar with Maxey's Farm Shop, a family-run business at Brickfield Farm on Hockerton Road, famous for its pumpkins each year.

It attracts Halloween enthusiasts and families who flock to the fields to gather these autumn essentials.

But did you know that during the summer, the farm provides another exciting opportunity?

Sunflower snaps

For just £3 per person, or four people for £10 (with children aged under five visiting for free), visitors can enter the field and pick their own sunflowers.

Open Thursday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm (last entry at 3pm), the sunflower field is ready to be explored.

The field features a maize maze, photo boards, a straw tractor, and a vintage tractor for additional on-site entertainment.

In the field, there is a pop-up deli offering hot and cold drinks, savoury and sweet treats, Mr Whippy ice cream, and crepes.

Maxey’s Farm Shop also includes a restaurant and a new homeware store called Brickfield Barn.

The field will close this Sunday (August 24) – as the countdown to pumpkin picking begins.

