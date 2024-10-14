Photos: Take a closer look at this popular pumpkin patch in Nottinghamshire

By Phoebe Cox
Published 14th Oct 2024, 09:23 BST
We're only halfway through October, so there's still plenty of time to pick a pumpkin here in Nottinghamshire...

We went to Maxeys Farm Shop on Hockerton Road, Kirklington, Nottinghamshire, to embrace the spooky season and capture some family-friendly fun in the sun.

For more information, visit: www.pickupapumpkin.com

To get in touch, email [email protected] or call 01636 814566.

Nelly and Roman at the pumpkin patch.

1. Making memories

Nelly and Roman at the pumpkin patch. Photo: Brian Eyre

Wendy and Stephanie Selsh.

2. Picking a pumpkin

Wendy and Stephanie Selsh. Photo: Brian Eyre

Carly, Skyla, and Nayte are ready with a wheelbarrow to take their pumpkin home.

3. Wheelbarrow at the ready

Carly, Skyla, and Nayte are ready with a wheelbarrow to take their pumpkin home. Photo: Brian Eyre

Fredddie, Finley, Jodie Todd and Gran Maria Storey at the pumpkin patch, having fun in the sun.

4. Pumpkin posing

Fredddie, Finley, Jodie Todd and Gran Maria Storey at the pumpkin patch, having fun in the sun. Photo: Brian Eyre

