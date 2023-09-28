News you can trust since 1952
‘Final farewell’ to Mansfield Wilko as town store closes after more than 40 years of trade

The Mansfield branch of Wilko — first opened in 1979 — closed its doors for the last time as staff said their “final goodbyes” and thanked “loyal customers” for their continued support over the decades.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 28th Sep 2023, 19:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 19:37 BST
The final trading day for the Mansfield retail store saw a 90% off sale, as customers flocked to the shop to buy last-minute reduced stock.

In an "emotional" final shift, staff and customers said a tearful goodbye, with some staff members having worked for the company for more than 30 years.

The family-run retail company, founded in 1930 in Leicester, announced it was going into administration in August.

Mansfield Wilko team outside the Clumber Street store.Mansfield Wilko team outside the Clumber Street store.
Mansfield Wilko team outside the Clumber Street store.
Lewis Smedley, Mansfield store manager who has worked for the company for 35 years, said he was “gutted” by news of the closure.

He said: “It's more than just a shop.

“We are all family, as many of us have worked here for decades, met partners here, and made lifelong friends.

“It's been a huge part of our lives. I will miss the team and our customers. I wish it could have been saved.”

Mansfield Wilko staff said their final goodbyes to the store.Mansfield Wilko staff said their final goodbyes to the store.
Mansfield Wilko staff said their final goodbyes to the store.
Dozens of customers shared messages of support on pieces of paper at the front of the store, with well wishes left in thank you cards too.

Chelsea, a customer of more than ten years, said she left a thank you card for the team.

She said: “I know the staff very well and I will miss seeing them each week. It's very sad. I can’t quite believe it.”

Team members were full of praise for their long-standing manager and embraced each other in a group hug as Lewis made a final store closure announcement over the speakers.

Abi Freezer, team member, said: “We haven't just lost our jobs, we've lost our family.”

Isabelle Boyd and Lorraine Jones expressed their “sadness” over the closure.

Isabelle said: “We loved working here.

“The amount of customers crying has been surreal. It’s not just a store but a family as everyone has said.”

Staff were understandably “upset” during their final trading shift, as many expressed their “concern” for the future of the High Street.

The Mansfield store closed its doors for the last time at 5.30pm on Thursday, September 28.

Here at your Chad we wish all staff the best of luck for the future.

