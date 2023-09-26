Final call for nominations for this year's Chad Business Excellence Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We’ve had lots of interest so far and wanted to feature one of our nominees “The Social Action Hub” who have entered Team of the Year – a small charity that brings people together by organising social action projects and delivering services that make a difference across Newark & Sherwood and Mansfield.

They meet the needs of the local community and provide a wide range of services to vulnerable adults, families, and children.

Funding and costs are a huge factor and can be one of the main challenges they have to overcome to keep going. they are the only Youth club in our area, and run sessions throughout the school holidays for under-12s, as well as sessions during term time after school, including one session for over-12’s.

During the sessions, they include educational topics, for example, emergency services day, mental wellbeing, as well as sexual health advice for the Over-12’s sessions.

Their team are all strong willed who have remained committed throughout their journey, many of them with families of their own to feed.

They run The Social Supermarket, which provides families with a basket worth an average of £30 for £4. The Supermarket offers affordable food support for people who can’t afford food for themselves or their families in the cost-of-living crisis.

As well as food poverty in the area, there are high levels of loneliness and isolation within the community. They also opened their own Chatty Café as well as having their own counsellor who uses their centre to meet clients – promoting the work he does on their social media.

The Chatty Café includes teas, coffees, pastries, fruit, and juice are served free as well as tuck shop items. The Chatty Café is free to attend. The free counselling sessions are on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings delivered by Paul Ainger, a professional counsellor.

Their focus is on targeting men’s mental health. However, everyone is welcome to book counselling sessions. Their mission is to reduce isolation and loneliness within the community, as well as socialising and having conversations with friendly chatty café volunteers. Their amazing team of volunteers stepped out of their comfort zones to become chatty café volunteers and be the people who can make someone’s day via a small conversation.

