Father's Day: 12 of the best pubs in Mansfield and Ashfield according to Tripadvisor

With Father's Day approaching, we've compiled a list of the top 12 “excellent” pubs in Mansfield and Ashfield according to Tripadvisor.
Whether you prefer a pint or a soft drink, these pubs are the place to be this June with the Euros and warm weather upon us...
1. The Brown Cow
The Brown Cow in Mansfield has more than 70 excellent reviews. Photo: Google Maps
2. The Jug & Glass
The Jug & Glass, Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse, has more than 60 excellent reviews. Photo: Google Maps
3. The Ravensdale
The Ravensdale on Sherwood Hall Road, Mansfield, has been described as 'very friendly and welcoming' with a 'great atmosphere' - this one received 30 excellent reviews. Photo: Google
4. The Ling Forest Inn
The Ling Forest Inn on Eakring Road, Mansfield, has more than 30 excellent reviews. Photo: Google