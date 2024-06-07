Father's Day: 12 of the best pubs in Mansfield and Ashfield according to Tripadvisor

By Phoebe Cox
Published 7th Jun 2024, 13:27 BST
With Father's Day approaching on Sunday, June 16, here are 12 of the best pubs in Mansfield and Ashfield according to Tripadvisor – perfect for taking your dad or a special man in your life.

With Father's Day approaching, we've compiled a list of the top 12 “excellent” pubs in Mansfield and Ashfield according to Tripadvisor.

Whether you prefer a pint or a soft drink, these pubs are the place to be this June with the Euros and warm weather upon us...

The Brown Cow in Mansfield has more than 70 excellent reviews.

1. The Brown Cow

The Brown Cow in Mansfield has more than 70 excellent reviews. Photo: Google Maps

The Jug & Glass, Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse, has more than 60 excellent reviews.

2. The Jug & Glass

The Jug & Glass, Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse, has more than 60 excellent reviews. Photo: Google Maps

The Ravensdale on Sherwood Hall Road, Mansfield, has been described as 'very friendly and welcoming' with a 'great atmosphere' - this one received 30 excellent reviews.

3. The Ravensdale

The Ravensdale on Sherwood Hall Road, Mansfield, has been described as 'very friendly and welcoming' with a 'great atmosphere' - this one received 30 excellent reviews. Photo: Google

The Ling Forest Inn on Eakring Road, Mansfield, has more than 30 excellent reviews.

4. The Ling Forest Inn

The Ling Forest Inn on Eakring Road, Mansfield, has more than 30 excellent reviews. Photo: Google

