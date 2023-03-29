Famous Mansfield firm Linney leads the way with investment in robot fulfilment system

The installation is part of the company’s investment in automation and technology, “to drive greater efficiency in its fulfilment and warehousing operations”.

AutoStore, an automated retrieval and storage system, uses robotics to store and retrieve items, “allowing for efficient, accurate and fast order fulfilment”.

Linney, a multi-channel marketing agency offering e-commerce fulfilment services, based off Southwell Road West, employs more than 1,200 people.

It says the technology means “repetitive manual tasks” are replaced with automated processes, allowing the firm “to upskill its teams, ensuring it offers more added-value services to clients”.

Charles Linney, Linney executive director, said: “We’ve seen a huge increase in demand for warehousing space and our distribution services over the past few years.

“This new automated fulfilment investment brings another area of the group to a world-class standard and we can provide our clients with the flexibility they need when it comes to growing their business.”

Linney has more than 50 years’ experience in warehousing and logistics and, since the rise in e-commerce, has been offering fulfilment services.

Clients include gaming, technology, and beauty brands. Linney says its automated system “gives e-commerce companies the flexibility to find the fulfilment solution that suits them”.

