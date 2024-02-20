Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lee Ainsworth, 40, a tattoo artist and owner of Asylum Tattoos in Sutton, has secured a luxurious holiday to Dubai for him and a friend, after referring a new member to Bannatyne Health Club Mansfield and taking part in fundraising challenges to support Barnado’s.

The tattoo shop owner, who only joined the health club at the start of the year, says the break is exactly what he needs after experiencing ‘a year from hell’.

Following the breakup of a long-term relationship and juggling running his busy tattoo business, Lee was experiencing stress and struggling with his mental health, when a friend suggested joining a health club would help make him feel better.

Lee Ainsworth (left) with Martin Atkins, general manager at Bannatyne Mansfield. Photo: Submitted

Lee and his friend will enjoy three nights in Dubai, with travel and accommodation paid for, as well as undertaking a series of high octane adventures, including a VR racing competition, a helicopter tour, and dinner with drinks on a luxury yacht.

The competition was run in conjunction with SONY’s Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story, with Bannatyne members across the UK raising nearly £40,000 for the charity through various challenges.

Lee said: “Joining Bannatyne Health Club has been one of the best things I’ve ever done, and not just because I’ve won a holiday.

"Earlier this year I was really struggling with my mental health, between a difficult break-up and running a business, I was really stressed.

"Weight was dropping off me because I was too low to eat, but a friend encouraged me to start exercising and looking after myself and now I feel so much better – both mentally and physically.

“I feel like winning this competition is a bit of karma.

"I had a really difficult time and now my luck is turning.

"I am like a new man and excited about what the future will bring.”

Bannatyne Mansfield is part of the Bannatyne Group which is owned by Duncan Bannatyne OBE, who is also known for his appearances on the BBC programme Dragons’ Den.

Martin Atkins, general manager at Bannatyne Mansfield, congratulated Lee, saying: “I am delighted that Lee has won this national competition.

"He is a very deserving winner after the tough times he’s gone through.

"All of our members really got into the spirit of the Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story challenges we put on.

“We were happy enough that we managed to help raise £40,000 for a cause as worthwhile as Barnado’s, so to have one of our members win such an amazing holiday is really exciting.

"I’m looking forward to seeing the pictures when he’s back!”

Lee added: “All my friends and family agree that this break is just what I need to re-set and I am going to come back refreshed and ready to take on whatever the world wants to throw at me.