EMCCA’s Business Advisory Board meets for the first time

Business leaders and entrepreneurs from across the region have been appointed to the East Midlands Combined County Authority’s (EMCCA) Business Advisory Board.

Following an extensive recruitment process, 11 business representatives have been recruited to the board, and they met earlier today for the inaugural meeting of the Business Advisory Board, which took place at Bolsover District Council in Derbyshire.

The Business Advisory Board, chaired by David Williams, Chairman of Geldards and EMCCA’s Associate Member for Business, will provide strategy, advice and guidance to the EMCCA Board.

The purpose of the Board is to strengthen the connection between EMCCA and local businesses in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire. It will help ensure the experience and knowledge of regional businesses, large and small, is harnessed when making decisions on the economy, skills, transport, housing and the transition to net zero.

PICTURED: Mayor Claire and David Williams with members of the Business Advisory Board at their inaugural meeting, at Bolsover District Council

At the inaugural meeting, members were provided with an overview of EMCCA’s recently launched Inclusive Growth Commission and discussed how the Business Advisory Board will inform its work. The advisory board members also discussed the current investment strategy and pipeline of development currently underway in the region, providing their input and feedback to the plans outlined.

Members of the Business Advisory Board are:

David Williams, Chair and EMCCA Associate Member for Business

Private Sector Representation:

Helen Bailey, Vice-Chair of the Institute of Quarrying

Andy Byrne, Property Development Director, Devonshire Group

Ian Cuddington, Economic Development Director, Rolls-Royce

Jo Dilley, Managing Director, Marketing Peak District and Derbyshire

Malcolm Hall, Founder and Managing Director, Hall-Fast

Paul Harris, Chief Executive, Cheesecake Energy

Natasha Johnson, owner, Global Entrepreneurs UK

Scott Knowles, Chief Executive, East Midlands Chamber

Shaun Lunn, Director, Atkins Realis

Becky Rix, Marketing Director, Roadgas

Nora Senior, Chair, East Midlands Freeport

EMCCA Representation:

Mayor of the East Midlands, Claire Ward

Councillor Neghat Khan, EMCCA Portfolio Lead for investment

Councillor Paul Hezelgrave, EMCCA Portfolio Lead for Skills and Employment

David Williams, Chair of the Business Advisory Board said:

“I was delighted to welcome members of the Business Advisory Board to our inaugural meeting earlier today. We had an excellent discussion and heard great contributions from our members, who provide good representation from across our region in terms of sectors, geography, and small, medium and large businesses.”

Mayor of the East Midlands, Claire Ward said:

“The Business Advisory Board is an important part of our collaboration with our local businesses and I look forward to hearing the views of board members going forward as we progress our work on the Inclusive Growth Commission, and our investment pipeline for our region.”