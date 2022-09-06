News you can trust since 1952
Eastwood pub to slash prices for one day only in push for tax equality

An Eastwood pub is set to cut the price of all food and drink by 7.5 per cent for one day only next week.

By Lucy Roberts
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 4:39 pm
The Lady Chatterley on Nottingham Road, Eastwood.
Prices at The Lady Chatterley in Nottingham Road will be reduced on Thursday, September 15, to mark Tax Equality Day in the Wetherspoon pub.

The move aims to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.

For example, a customer spending £10 on food and drink will only pay £9.25 on Tax Equality Day.

All food and drink in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT.

By comparison, supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, and are able to use that saving to sell alcohol to its customers at a discounted price.

The pub’s manager Kimberley Dean said: “It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20 per cent.

“Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.

“It doesn’t make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.

"Customers coming to The Lady Chatterley on Thursday, September 15, will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.

“We urge the chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets.”

