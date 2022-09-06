Family set for epic bike ride in memory of Brinsley dad who died while cycling

James Henry Fletcher passed away after a heart attack in July 1993.

James Henry Fletcher, known affectionately as Jim, passed away on July 29, 1993, while enjoying an evening bike ride with his eldest son, Andrew, who was 11 at the time.

This year would have been Jim’s 75th birthday and his family are planning to celebrate his life by embarking on a two-day, 120-mile bike ride to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

Jim’s two sons, Andrew and Christopher, his younger brother Peter and his nephew Philip will be setting off from Plainspot Road in Brinsley, where Jim lived at the time of his death, and cycling all the way to Chapel-en-le Frith in Derbyshire on Saturday, September 17.

Jim’s brother Peter Fletcher said: “We wanted to mark his 75th birthday by doing something as a family in his memory and to support a charity close to our hearts.

“We will be cycling through some of the places that Jim liked to visit, and will also visit Woodfield Road in Broxtowe where Jim lived in his younger days with myself and our parents Hilda and Philip.”

The route will take the family through many more of the favourite spots Jim loved to cycle to in his youth, including Carsington, Tissington and Hartington.

The Sunday morning will see the team cycle across to Tideswell, through Eyam, where Jim worked as an architect, to the Chatsworth Estate, Matlock, Matlock Bath, Cromford, Crich and then a final stop off at the Midland Railway Centre, Swanwick Junction, where Jim enjoyed visiting with his sons, before returning to Brinsley.

Peter added: “We will be arriving back in Brinsley on the Sunday evening.

“We appreciate the financial pressures everyone is battling at the moment, but if anyone would like to donate to the British Heart Foundation it would be greatly appreciated and will keep us going, especially as we battle some of the steep climbs our route will no doubt encounter.”

‘Team Fletcher’ has raised a total of £770 so far, with hopes of hitting a £1,000 target.