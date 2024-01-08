A new business has opened in Eastwood, creating new jobs and boosting the town centre economy.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Eastwood Sofa and Bed Centre is located on Nottingham Road on the site of the old Lawrences furniture store, which was previously Sanders Menswear, and promises customers British-manufactured furniture at competitive prices.The new store opened its doors for the first time at the start of last month and management says it boasts a huge stock of sofas and beds.

The man behind the venture is local businessman Greg Elston, who grew up not far from Eastwood and has supported several Nottingham ventures in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he says he prides himself in being loyal to his roots and will always champion British-made quality products.

New business Eastwood Sofa and Beds Centre is now open on Nottingham Road. Photo: National World

He said: “It’s the new year and what perfect way to impress visitors to your home than with British designer furniture brands?

“We specialise in reclining sofas and chairs as well as adjustable beds and the company has a fantastic range with designs to suit all styles and budgets.

“We wanted to offer the community access to some of the best British sofa and bed manufacturers – the beds, chairs and sofas we are able to source are of the best quality and we are thrilled with the huge range we have available.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are excited about the opportunity to expand locally and are already in talks to open Arnold Sofa and Bed Centre in the new year.

"Giving our community access to the best quality furniture is something we are incredibly passionate about, particularly as the bigger stores often have long wait times and impersonal guarantees.

"We have got great relationships with all of our manufacturers and therefore can offer fantastic service with a personal touch – something we’ve found has become absent when customers are purchasing large and often pricey furniture.”

Greg invites everyone in the local community to pop in and meet the team over the coming weeks and he assures all customers of a warm welcome.