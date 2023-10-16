Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Labour-run council has introduced three new grants through UKSPF funding – an SME energy grant, a micro business grant and a high street business grant.

The SME energy grant will offer up to £5,000 towards a range of energy-saving measures, including the installation of LED lighting, improved insulation, improved heating or cooling systems, upgrade to modern electronic thermostats, fit additional thermostatic controls, or PVC strip curtains to reduce draughts – as identified by an initial energy audit.

The micro business grant will help local micro businesses address their support needs and help them to take their micro business to the next level, offering up to £5,000.

Local businesses can now apply for new grants from Broxtowe Council. Photo: Google

This flexible grant could be used to help to upskill staff or take on and support an apprentice, develop and implement a marketing campaign to grow the business or increase sales, upgrade essential equipment that will help the business to grow, launch a new product or service, launch a product or service into a new market, adopt a new-to-the-firm technology or process, or develop export capability.

Finally, the high street business grant will help small businesses on the high streets in Beeston, Chilwell and Eastwood.

Grants of up to £5,000 can help towards the cost of shop and business frontage improvements including signage, street scene or conservation area related initiatives.

Environmental energy saving measures, disability access improvements or digital, productivity and ecommerce investments that improve productivity or create jobs.

Coun Milan Radulovic, council leader and portfolio holder for economic development and asset management, said, ‘It’s great to be able to offer three more grants to our Broxtowe businesses.

"We have high ambitions to be carbon neutral by 2027, so we want to be able to help support local businesses to tackle climate change too.”

All three grant schemes are open from now until all of the money is allocated or the final closing date on December 15.

Businesses are advised to read the guidance for the grant scheme that they are intending to apply for, before downloading and completing the application form at broxtowe.gov.uk/sharedprosperityfund.