News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

'Hard-working' and 'dedicated' business owner celebrates 45 years of service at Mansfield salon

From Saturday helper to business owner – Paul Sanderson has clocked up 45 years of service in Mansfield at one of the town’s longest running hair salons as he “thanks” colleagues and clients for their “support” over the years.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 13th Oct 2023, 18:24 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Paul Sanderson runs Campions Hairdressing on Church Street and has just celebrated his 45th year at the business with colleagues and clients.

Paul, aged 60, started at the salon as a 15-year-old apprentice in 1978 when the business was known as Peppers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On his 45 years of service, Paul said: “I wasn’t originally going to go into hairdressing, but I decided to stop on at school and learn the skill.

Mansfield salon Campions celebrating 45 years. Jo Parkes, Karen Dunn, Paul Sanderson, Katie Griffiths and Michelle Fahy.Mansfield salon Campions celebrating 45 years. Jo Parkes, Karen Dunn, Paul Sanderson, Katie Griffiths and Michelle Fahy.
Mansfield salon Campions celebrating 45 years. Jo Parkes, Karen Dunn, Paul Sanderson, Katie Griffiths and Michelle Fahy.
Most Popular

“I have always enjoyed it and it is great to be working here. We are like a family. I could not have done this without Jo and the staff.

“I would like to thank all our clients for their continued support over the years.”

Read More
Grieving family pay tribute to dearly loved father who was a leading figure in M...

Paul was inundated with well wishes and support from the community on reaching the milestone.

Owner of Campions, Paul Sanderson.Owner of Campions, Paul Sanderson.
Owner of Campions, Paul Sanderson.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And staff members Jo Parkes, Karen Dunn, Katy Griffiths, Michelle Fahy, Lindsey Davies were full of praise for their long-serving boss.

Jo, who has worked at the salon for 25 years, said: “I am proud to have worked alongside Paul at Campions.

“I have witnessed his hard work and dedication to all his clients – old and young – throughout the years.

“Many of his clients are now friends which makes a fun environment to work in.

“His experience and dedication to the hairdressing industry is admirable.

“All of us as colleagues are so proud to have worked alongside him.”

Related topics:Mansfield