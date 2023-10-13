'Hard-working' and 'dedicated' business owner celebrates 45 years of service at Mansfield salon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paul Sanderson runs Campions Hairdressing on Church Street and has just celebrated his 45th year at the business with colleagues and clients.

Paul, aged 60, started at the salon as a 15-year-old apprentice in 1978 when the business was known as Peppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his 45 years of service, Paul said: “I wasn’t originally going to go into hairdressing, but I decided to stop on at school and learn the skill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield salon Campions celebrating 45 years. Jo Parkes, Karen Dunn, Paul Sanderson, Katie Griffiths and Michelle Fahy.

“I have always enjoyed it and it is great to be working here. We are like a family. I could not have done this without Jo and the staff.

“I would like to thank all our clients for their continued support over the years.”

Paul was inundated with well wishes and support from the community on reaching the milestone.

Owner of Campions, Paul Sanderson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And staff members Jo Parkes, Karen Dunn, Katy Griffiths, Michelle Fahy, Lindsey Davies were full of praise for their long-serving boss.

Jo, who has worked at the salon for 25 years, said: “I am proud to have worked alongside Paul at Campions.

“I have witnessed his hard work and dedication to all his clients – old and young – throughout the years.

“Many of his clients are now friends which makes a fun environment to work in.

“His experience and dedication to the hairdressing industry is admirable.