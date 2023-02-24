Double success for Mansfield law firm Banner Jones at prestigious Law Society awards

The event saw the employment team take home the accolade for the second consecutive year, while Simon Wright, Banner Jones’ chief executive and head of personal injury, was named partner of the year, in recognition of his expertise within his field, his dedication to his clients and his continued contribution to the business's success.

The firm’s conveyancing department, which is widely recognised for its customer service-led approach and use of technology, was also shortlisted for the residential property of the year award, but narrowly missed out on the night.

Mr Wright said: “The awards provide an opportunity for the local legal community to come together to celebrate our many achievements and successes from across the year.

The Banner Jones team

“It is therefore a real privilege and an honour to have been shortlisted in three categories and to take home two of the awards. Our collective success is a real testament to the hard work and dedication everyone at the firm has shown over the past year.

“A huge congratulations in particular goes to our employment law team, and I am personally delighted to have won the partner of the year award.”

This is the second year in a row the Banner Jones employment team, which prides itself on offering high-quality advice in a user-friendly, cost-effective manner to individuals, businesses, and charities, has been named employment law team of the year.

Katie Ash, head of Banner Jones’ employment team, said: “We are delighted to have won. It has been a pleasure to help guide our clients through the past year and we are very much looking forward to building on those relationships throughout 2023 and beyond.”