We are proud to continue to present our annual black tie Chad Business Excellence Awards to bring our business community together to share and celebrate these successes.

We have had lots of interest already, but there is still time for others to share their success story and put forward their nominations into one of our 13 award categories. With the chance of also being crowned overall Business of the Year.

The closing date to submit your entries is Thursday, September 28, at 6pm.. For further information and to enter, visit our website at chadbusinessawards.co.uk

Winners celebrate at the end of a previous Chad Business Excellence awards ceremony. (Photo by: Dean Atkins Photography/nationalworld.com)

Our proud sponsors Ashfield Council and Mansfield Council, plus Brays Pipelines, Plastek Group UK, Nottingham Trent University and The Mansfield Building Society are all looking forward to celebrating your success at the awards ceremony.

The ceremony is on Thursday, November 30, at the John Fretwell Sporting Complex, Sookholme – save the date in your diaries.