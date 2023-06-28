Completing an entry is worth every second of your time as it makes you think about what you have achieved to date, where you are now and what your goals and aspirations are for the future.

Jon Ball, editor of your Chad, said: “Mansfield and Ashfield has some fantastic businesses and entrepreneurs and the annual Chad business awards are the perfect opportunity to showcase the best of businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to help you raise the profile of your organisation and enhance its reputation by promoting the great work you are doing, while at the same time providing you with a platform to celebrate your success.

Past Chad Excellence in Business winners celebrate with their awards at the end of the evening. Picture: Dean Atkins Photography/nationalworld.com

“Our awards are a chance to shine a glowing spotlight on the fantastic work businesses do day in, day out – highlighting their innovation, their dedication and their talent.

“They are a way of honouring the cream of Mansfield and Ashfield’s commerce and industry, raising the profile of companies, celebrating achievement and recognising the sheer hard work their staff put in to make them what they are today.

“We really want to make our awards a true celebration of the brilliant businesses in our community especially set against the difficulties they have faced during the past year – so please make sure you get involved and put forward your achievements so they get the full recognition they deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We invite you to put your entries forward and join the celebration of local business success. We are looking forward to hearing your stories and celebrating success at the awards ceremony which will take place on Thursday , November 30, at the John Fretwell Sporting Complex, Sookholme.

Nominations are now open for the Chad Business Excellence Awards 2023.

Our awards attract a range of entries from across all sectors from both small and larger organisations. But the winners all have one thing in common – they are truly excellent at what they do and have proved this by winning a Chad Business Excellence award.

The awards help raise the profile of your organisation and enhance its reputation by promoting the great work you are doing while at the same time providing you with a platform to celebrate your success.

Submitting your entry as soon as possible, provides you with a chance for your business to be featured during the nomination period. Entries are now open and will close on Thursday, September 28, at 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you need any help with completing your entry we can help, register to join our free awards writing workshop on Wednesday, July 12, at 10am. The 40-minute, virtual workshop will help guide you through. See the event website for more information and to book your place.

Award categories

We have 13 awards categories to enter with the chance to be crowned 2023 business of the year:

Ashfield business in the community, sponsored by Ashfield Council – This award aims to recognise those local businesses, charities, community interest companies, volunteer groups or community groups within the district of Ashfield that are doing great things to support people in their community;

Business of the year 2023, sponsored by Mansfield and Ashfield councils – This award is the ultimate accolade for all our entrants and the winner will be chosen by the judges from one of the category winners;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business person of the year – This award celebrates a business leader or entrepreneur who shows outstanding drive, commitment and results;

Employer of the year – An award for a business that has great staff relations, good staff retention with excellent training and who cares for their employees; the best companies to work for;

Innovation award, sponsored by Plastek Group UK – This award celebrates innovation; of products, services, business models or initiatives. If you are doing something different that is creating change, or making a positive difference to your clients, customers or staff, then this award is for you;

Large business of the year – To recognise outstanding performance by a company with a workforce of 16-plus staff who is excelling in their field;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lifetime achievement – This special award will be given to an individual who has shown a lifetime of commitment to their field, sector, industry or business. If there is someone we should consider for this award, please provide a name and brief overview of their achievements for them to be a contender;

Mansfield Business in the Community, sponsored by Mansfield Council – This award aims to recognise those local businesses, charities, community interest companies, volunteer groups or community groups within the district of Mansfield that are doing great things to support people in their community;

Manufacturing business of the year – This award recognises a business that can demonstrate an efficient and innovative approach to manufacturing;

Professional Services award – This award will look at businesses that demonstrate excellence in the professional services sector. Open to organisations of any size;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Small business of the Year, sponsored by Nottingham Trent University – To recognise outstanding performance by a company with a workforce of up to 15 staff who is excelling in their field;

Startup business of the year, sponsored by Brays Pipelines – This award is open to start-up businesses operating for under two years.

Sustainability award, sponsored by Mansfield Building Society – This award will be presented to a business that puts sustainability and the environment at the heart of its business;

Team of the year – This award recognises teams that have overcome obstacles or have shown an outstanding performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad