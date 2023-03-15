And the business, of Warren Way, Crown Farm Way, Forest Town, is now anticipating its highest ever turnover in 2023, which is projected to rise to £22m, up £2.8m compared with 2022, which in turn was up 35 per cent on 2021.

Since the start of 2022, production volumes have continued to rise steadily as Deanestor’s factories returned to pre-Covid pandemic levels of turnover and profit.

The record intake is for fitout projects for both new and long-standing repeat clients and contractors and are across a range of markets from build-to-rent and student living in the private sector, to healthcare and education.

William Tonkinson, Deanestor managing director.

Latest orders include a £2.3m contract to manufacture and install contemporary kitchens for 370 apartments for rent in the centre of Birmingha and a Deanestor’s second kitchen and bedroom fitout project for developer Crown Student Living, a £1.6m contract for about 400 new student homes.

William Tonkinson, Deanestor managing director, said, “Towards the end of 2022 and at the start of this year, we have seen our highest ever order intake.

“Confidence has definitely returned. Build-to-rent is buoyant and the student living and education sectors remain strong. We are also seeing an increase in the size of our projects for residential schemes as well as a trend for taller buildings to deliver more homes for rent.

Inside the Deanestor factory.

“Enquiries remain at healthy levels and we now have a record quote book, another positive economic indicator.

“The acute challenges in labour and materials costs after the pandemic have stabilised and, with such a strong order pipeline, we expect our growth to continue for the next 24 months and beyond.”

Mr Tonkinson said the firm, which employed about 150 staff across five sites, is creating another dozen jobs this year, “to support our growth”.

Deanestor’s Scottish business, based in Fife, continues to perform well and has just been awarded its largest education contract to date, a £5m project to manufacture furniture and fitout two high schools.

The company, which was set up in 1948, provides furniture solutions to construction clients and contractors for healthcare, education, student accommodation, build-to-rent and laboratory projects, with its manufacturing and distribution facilities in Mansfield spanning 220,000 sq feet across five sites.