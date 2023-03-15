Jade Gray, owner and director, said: “If we win this will be our 30th award in the business. I am extremely proud of how far I have come from being a mum with a disabled son who was starved of oxygen at birth to running a multi-award-winning successful business with 10 members of staff.”

The awards, which are voted for the public, aim to “recognise and commend the efforts, tireless work and success of people working in the hair and beauty industry”. The winners will be announced at a black-tie event at Nottingham’s Colwick Hall Hotel on Sunday, March 26.

Acut Above The Rest, Outram Street, Sutton.

Jade said: “We are extremely overwhelmed at being shortlisted. We have an amazing team and have worked extremely hard to ensure every client feels beautiful and comfortable. We strive to give the best friendly service and we love that our clients feel comfortable enough to become friends.”

She said she is “extremely proud” of her team, who “go above and beyond”, the “amazing beautiful clients who have made us where we are today” and especially her mum, sister and brother who “believed and stood by me from the beginning”.

An awards spokesman said: “Some of the most iconic stylists, beauticians and well-known salons got shortlisted in this year’s English Hair and Beauty Awards, making it a really fierce competition.

“Our aim is to highlight the strong presence and profitability of the country’s hair and beauty industry and recognise the professionals whose talent, ethos and excellence have put them forward to receive the recognition they deserve.