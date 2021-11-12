Supermarket chain to mark opening of new Mansfield store with £1,000 giveaway

The Food Warehouse is due to open on St Peter’s Retail Park on Tuesday, November 16, at 8am.

And the first 100 customers will each receive an envelope containing a voucher between the value of £5 and £100 to spend in store – and also receive a free 240-gram carton of Quality Street upon leaving the store, ‘simply by showing their receipt on the way out’.

The Food Warehouse, a sister company to frozen food giant Iceland, has invested more than £750,000 in the new 12,377 sq feet store, creating 28 jobs.

A store spokeswoman said: “Continuously striving to offer great value and choice, customers will have the opportunity to shop the nation’s favourite brands spanning across frozen, chilled, fresh and branded grocery lines, as well as offering a selection of homeware products.

“Stocked along the frozen aisles will be a superb range of exclusive brands to The Food Warehouse, as well as sister company Iceland, including Greggs, Piccolino, Ed’s Easy Diner, Slimming World, TGI Friday’s, Barratts, Del Monte and Harry Ramsden’s.”

Samples

A host of well-known brands will also be in attendance to celebrate the opening.

Customers can sample hot chips from McCain’s food tent, as well Harry Ramsdens’s fish and chips, while shoppers will also be able to bag some free samples from Warburton’s, including soft white pittas, plain bagels and half-white, half-wholemeal medium loaves.

The spokeswoman said: “Launched just seven years ago, The Food Warehouse now has more than 150 stores across Britain and shows no sign of slowing down, with significant growth plans for 2022.

“The Food Warehouse offers big deals, big choice and big packs across many brands, meaning customers can make some great savings.”

The store will be open Mondays-Saturdays, from 8am-8pm, and Sundays, from 10am-4pm.

The new store, across units formerly occupied by Laura Ashley and Toys R Us, has been welcomed by the Mansfield Business Improvement District.

Daryl McGreade, from Mansfield BID, said: “It’s great to see a vacant shop being brought back into use, offering yet another reason for shoppers to come into Mansfield town centre.”