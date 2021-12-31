Supermarket bosses pledge further investment in Notts estate after spending £2.3m on new stores and improvements in 2021

Central England Co-op said it has invested more than £2.3 million in its Nottinghamshire estate in 2021 – and is ‘planning even more investment in 2022 including more new stores and regenerations and investment in its funeralcare business’.

It has invested more than £8 million in three new stores, 40 store regenerations, as well as a new coffee shop and florists across its Midlands estate in 2021.

Spending in Nottinghamshire has included a new store on High Street, Warsop, and 'regeneration’ of its stores on Selston Road, Jacksdale, and on Mansfield Road, Skegby.

Natalie Smith, Co-op Warsop store manager, left, and Elaine Hopkins, cut the ribbon to officially open the new store, on High Street, Warsop, in August 2021.

Co-op said the food stores now offer shoppers ‘a more expansive range of products and are fitted with pioneering, new, energy-efficient refrigeration technologies and LED lighting to minimise environmental impact, while all stores are powered by 100 per cent renewable energy’.

Many of the stores also include enhanced food to go sections, indoor and outdoor seating, bike repair stations, customer toilets and self-scan till points.

Links also continued to be forged with the local community via inviting local schools to design special pieces of artwork that have now been placed on the inside or outside of the stores.

Natalie Smith, Warsop store manager, said: “All of us here at Central England Co-op across our trading area are proud to be part of such great communities and the investment in new and revamped, more modern food stores in the last 12 months has given everyone a real boost in these uncertain times.”