The ribbon was cut by Elaine Hopkins, recently awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday honours for over 20 years’ service as a volunteer for The Royal British Legion and the ex-forces community, as well as being the driving force behind the ‘Big Poppy Knit’.

The £1.85m store on Mansfield Road is powered by 100 per cent renewable energy and has created 15 new jobs.

To mark the launch there were appearances by kids’ favourite, the Gruffalo, as well as face painting and bike repairs.

Co-op Warsop Store Manager Natalie Smith and Elaine Hopkins MBE cut the ribbon on the brand new store

A food bank collection point has been installed to support Sherwood Forest Food Bank and store manager Natalie Smith made a special donation of food and essentials.

She said: “It is great to finally open our doors to the local community as the team have been desperate to support our neighbours and ensure they can access food and essentials during the pandemic.

“It’s been lovely to welcome Elaine down to help us cut the ribbon as a figure in the local community who has done so much to raise money for the Royal British Legion and was deservedly honoured with an MBE this year.

“It’s been amazing to welcome so many youngsters down to enjoy the launch with us and take part in all the great activities and surprises we have had on offer as a summer holiday treat.”

A view inside the brand new store.

The store is open from 7am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday.