Starbucks or restaurant hope for under-threat Sainsbury’s café in Mansfield

The move puts about 2,000 jobs at risk and means just 67 in-store cafés will remain open while the supermarket reviews its roll-out plans.

It has also announced the closure of its hot food counters in 34 stores, as well as plans to ‘simplify’ the way it runs its bakery counters in 54 stores from next month, as part of the shake-up.

Sainsbury’s, Nottingham Road, Mansfield.

The retailer said affected staff will be prioritised for vacancies in other parts of the firm.

What will the cafes be replaced with?

To replace some of the cafes, Sainsbury’s has proposed opening 30 new restaurant hubs in its stores in partnership with Boparan Restaurant Group, which owns chains such as Gourmet Burger Kitchen and Carluccio’s.

This follows a successful trial partnership at the Selly Oak branch in Birmingham.

The supermarket chain has also proposed 30 Starbucks sites in stores as part of a plan to roll out its dining offering in 250 stores over the next three years.

And Mansfield’s store would appear to be a prime site for such a venture, located next to Mansfield Leisure Park, close to Apollo Bingo, the Odeon Cinema, several gyms and a number of other restaurants.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s chief executive officer, said: “We are totally focused on improving what we can deliver for our customers and, at the same time, working hard to make our business simpler.

“As we go through this period of transition, we have taken the difficult decision to close 200 of our cafés next month.

“We have spoken to all colleagues affected by these changes and are absolutely committed to supporting them in any way we can during this uncertain time.

“Of course, we understand this is very unsettling for our colleagues, but we must keep adapting our business to make sure we are offering customers the best possible food and drink at affordable prices.”

The supermarket has already closed its fresh fish, cheese and meat counters in stores alongside Argos closures, which saw about 3,500 jobs cut.

Sainsbury’s has not confirmed a full lost of the 200 cafes closing next month.

However, it has released a list of the 67 cafes that will stay open – and its store on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, is not in it, meaning it will close.

Staying open

The cafes staying open are:

Bamber Bridge, Barnstaple, Bognor Regis, Bridge Mead, Bury St Edmunds;

Cannock, Castle Point, Cheadle, Chichester, Christchurch;

Darlington, Denton, Dewsbury, Didcot, Durham;

Ely, Emerson Green;

Fosse Park;

Godalming;

Harlow, Harrogate, Hazel Grove, Hedge End, Hempstead Valley, Hereford;

Keighley, Kings Lynn Hardwick;

Isle of Wight;

Larkfield, Leek, Leicester North, Lincoln;

Macclesfield, Marshall Lake, Marsh Mills, Monks Cross, Morecambe;

Nantwich, Newport, Norwich Longwater Lane;

Penzance, Pepper Hill, Pinhoe Road, Pontllanfraith, Pontypridd, Preston;

Rugby, Rustington New, Rhyl;

Scarborough, Sedlescombe Road, Sheffield Archer Road, Springfield, Stanway, Stroud, Swadlincote;

Talbot Heath, Thanet Westwood Cross, Torquay, Truro;

Wakefield Marsh Way, Warren Heath, Waterlooville, Weedon Road, Whitchurch, Winterstoke Road, Wrexham.

Confirmed closures

Bishop Auckland;

Bradford;

Ferndown Ringwood Road;

Gateshead;

Middlesbrough;

Poole Alder Park;

Sedgefield, Sunderland Silksworth Lane, Sunderland Riverside Road;

The Galleries Washington Centre;

Weymouth.