Stagecoach recognise loyal staff across East Midlands at Long Service Awards

The awards recognised the dedication of Stagecoach East Midlands employees who have committed themselves to the bus company for 20 to 50 years, from drivers to cleaners, engineers and office staff.

The company, which runs bus services across Mansfield and Ashfield, said attendees had served customers across the East Midlands for a combined 1,360 years.

Awards for 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50 years of service were given out, followed by a recognition award for those who have gone above and beyond to deliver an exceptional experience for passengers.

Dave Skepper, Stagecoach East Midlands interim managing director, said: “We are delighted to have been able to reward the hard work and dedication of our employees.

“The last 18 months have been especially challenging due to a national staff shortage, which we have been battling to ensure regular operations continue. Local depots have been working extra hard to help reduce the impact on customers, for which we cannot thank them enough.

“It is also thanks to our staff that we have successfully met our pledge to raise £30,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support; transcending our fundraising efforts to new heights.

“I am incredibly grateful to our long-serving staff members at Stagecoach East Midlands, who support our day-to-day operations and consistently go above and beyond to provide an outstanding service.”

Award recipients received a badge, certificate and flowers in recognition of their committed service.

