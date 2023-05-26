News you can trust since 1952
Stagecoach recognise loyal staff across East Midlands at Long Service Awards

The hard work of employees in Mansfield and Ashfield reaching service milestones were recognised at a bus company's long service awards.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 26th May 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 13:37 BST

The awards recognised the dedication of Stagecoach East Midlands employees who have committed themselves to the bus company for 20 to 50 years, from drivers to cleaners, engineers and office staff.

The company, which runs bus services across Mansfield and Ashfield, said attendees had served customers across the East Midlands for a combined 1,360 years.

Awards for 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50 years of service were given out, followed by a recognition award for those who have gone above and beyond to deliver an exceptional experience for passengers.

Stagecoach East Midlands held their prestigious Long Service Awards to reward the hard work of employees reaching service milestones.Stagecoach East Midlands held their prestigious Long Service Awards to reward the hard work of employees reaching service milestones.
Dave Skepper, Stagecoach East Midlands interim managing director, said: “We are delighted to have been able to reward the hard work and dedication of our employees.

“The last 18 months have been especially challenging due to a national staff shortage, which we have been battling to ensure regular operations continue. Local depots have been working extra hard to help reduce the impact on customers, for which we cannot thank them enough.

“It is also thanks to our staff that we have successfully met our pledge to raise £30,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support; transcending our fundraising efforts to new heights.

“I am incredibly grateful to our long-serving staff members at Stagecoach East Midlands, who support our day-to-day operations and consistently go above and beyond to provide an outstanding service.”

Award recipients received a badge, certificate and flowers in recognition of their committed service.

Those staff who provided significant support towards fundraising were also commended for serving the bus industry and the public at large.

