Mansfield Building Society completes £500,000 HQ revamp

The society’s historic headquarters on Regent Street have undergone a major overhaul while staff were working from home due to coronavirus restrictions.

Andy Abrhams, Mansfield mayor, formally opened the newly refurbished offices, alongside Paul Wheeler, society chief executive, and Alison Chmiel, society board chairman.

The head office revamp follows the launch of a new branch on Market Place last year which allowed counter services to be relocated from the society’s headquarters to the new flagship branch.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, left, officially opens the revamped office watched by Paul Wheeler, Mansfield Building Society chief executive, and Alison Chmiel, society board chairman. premises.

Mr Wheeler said: “The coronavirus pandemic gave the society the opportunity to refurbish the head office while most colleagues were working from home.

“The refit will enable the society to meet its ambitious growth plans while reinforcing its commitment to the community it has proudly served since 1870.

“Successive years of growth meant that we effectively outgrew our premises.

“The new Market Place branch provided a golden opportunity to secure a prominent central location to better serve our members while freeing up space to support our continued growth.

“The new open-plan mortgage processing centre enables us to meet our corporate objectives without compromising our commitment to Mansfield and the local community.

“The combination of our new Market Place branch and refurbished head office premises will play an integral part in delivering the Society’s continued success.”

The Mansfield Building Society is an independent mutual organisation which has been serving customers and members in the area since 1870.

The society has branches on Low Street in Sutton and Station Street in Kirkby, as well as its branch and headquarters in Mansfield town centre.

‘Delighted’

Mr Abrahams, said: “I was delighted to open the refurbished head office of the Mansfield Building Society.

“The society’s 150-year history makes it such a valued and trusted asset for our town with an outstanding commitment to serving the community.

“It’s brilliant that our local building society was able to use the pandemic lockdown as the perfect opportunity to expand.

“And it’s great that the society is going from strength to strength in such a way that it now needs bigger premises.

“Where better to be placed than in the heart of the town centre?”