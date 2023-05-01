As part of the collaboration, We Are Fulfilment, an up-and-coming distributor, will exclusively trust Sky Recruitment Solutions, an established industrial recruitment firm, to fulfil its temporary staffing needs.

We Are Fulfilment opened its doors on Julias Way last year and have already taken the nation by storm. It is trusted by businesses across the nation to deliver a stress-free, comprehensive range of services to ease their client’s shipment and fulfilment duties.

Through its partnership with SRS’s Mansfield branch, on Queen Street, We Are Fulfilment will have access to a pool of skilled and experienced candidates, including picking and packing operatives, as well as forklift truck drivers.

We Are Fulfilment and Sky Recruitment Solutions join together to create new job opportunities for the local community.

This partnership will provide new job opportunities for local communities, with more set to become available as We Are Fulfilment opens its second Nottinghamshire site later this year, aligning with both companies' ethos to give back to the local area.

Trent Peek, We Are Fulfilment chief executive officer and co-founder, said: “This is an exciting time for the business. We’re just more than a year old and are already expanding into a second Nottingham location and are delighted to be partnering with SRS.

“Its expertise, professionalism, and dedication to finding top talent make us confident that this relationship will be a game-changer for We Are Fulfilment and the local area.”

The partnership also marks a milestone for SRS’s Mansfield branch, which has established itself as a reliable and reputable agency in the area since opening in 2021.

The new relationship is a testament to the industrial recruiter’s commitment to providing impeccable recruitment services to its clients and candidates, meeting the diverse needs of businesses across the region.

Craig Cheetham, SRS regional business manager, said: “We are thrilled to have been chosen as We Are Fulfilment’s exclusive recruitment partner. By leveraging our recruitment expertise and We Are Fulfilment’s innovative solutions, we are confident we can provide the best possible opportunities for the community.”