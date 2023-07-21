Skegby-based sustainable bag designer takes home 'environmental warrior' award

Reika Bags was among the East Midlands’ rising stars honoured at the Generation Next Awards 2023.

The firm, of Mansfield Road, Skegby, prides itself on designing practical bags using “endless innovation while causing no unnecessary harm”.

Founder Sam Whetton said he was honoured to win the ‘environmental warrior’ award.

Staff at Reika Bags Ltd on Mansfield Road, Skegby.

He said: “This award recognises all of the hard work we’ve been doing here at Reika over the last 12 months to build truly sustainable products that actually make a difference by preventing and removing waste plastic from our oceans.“We’re gearing up for our next phase of growth, including a relaunch of the brand and a seed investment round early next year, so winning this award is a real motivator to get everything over the line.

“Thank you to Generation Next and the Hydropath team for all of their support.”

A total of 11 awards were handed out at the event hosted by East Midlands Chamber, which runs the Generation Next network to support young people aged under 35 who are working in businesses across Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

Another proud winner was Ruby Birks, from Purpose Media, on Maisies Way, South Normanton, who took home the ‘rising star’ award.

The Generation Next award winners pose for a photo. (Image: submitted)

Meanwhile Joseph Bentley, founder and managing director of ACT Medical, won ‘entrepreneur of the year ‘and innovation and technology accolades for his REACT technology, which he developed in his final year at Loughborough University.

The technology is designed to inflate inside a penetrating wound, using a balloon to provide direct internal pressure to the bleed site, to save lives from knife crime.

Lucy Robinson, chamber director of resources and Generation Next lead, said: “Each year we are blown away by the calibre of young talent and are so proud to not only be able to celebrate it, but also showcase it for the wider region to see the importance of investing in our young people.

