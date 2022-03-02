Sainsbury's cafe in Mansfield set to close

The move puts about 2,000 jobs at risk and means just 67 in-store cafés will remain open while the supermarket reviews its roll-out plans.

It has also announced the closure of its hot food counters in 34 stores, as well as plans to ‘simplify’ the way it runs its bakery counters in 54 stores from next month, as part of the shake-up.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s chief executive officer, said: “We are totally focused on improving what we can deliver for our customers and, at the same time, working hard to make our business simpler.

Sainsbury’s, Nottingham Road, Mansfield.

“As we go through this period of transition, we have taken the difficult decision to close 200 of our cafés next month.

“We have spoken to all colleagues affected by these changes and are absolutely committed to supporting them in any way we can during this uncertain time.

“Of course, we understand this is very unsettling for our colleagues, but we must keep adapting our business to make sure we are offering customers the best possible food and drink at affordable prices.”

The supermarket has already closed its fresh fish, cheese and meat counters in stores alongside Argos closures, which saw about 3,500 jobs cut.

Sainsbury’s has not confirmed a full lost of the 200 cafes closing next month.

However, it has released a list of the 67 cafes that will stay open – and its store on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, is not in it, meaning it will close.

Staying open

The cafes staying open are:

Bamber Bridge, Barnstaple, Bognor Regis, Bridge Mead, Bury St Edmunds;

Cannock, Castle Point, Cheadle, Chichester, Christchurch;

Darlington, Denton, Dewsbury, Didcot, Durham;

Ely, Emerson Green;

Fosse Park;

Godalming;

Harlow, Harrogate, Hazel Grove, Hedge End, Hempstead Valley, Hereford;

Keighley, Kings Lynn Hardwick;

Isle Of Wight;

Larkfield, Leek, Leicester North, Lincoln;

Macclesfield, Marshall Lake, Marsh Mills, Monks Cross, Morecambe;

Nantwich, Newport, Norwich Longwater Lane;

Penzance, Pepper Hill, Pinhoe Road, Pontllanfraith, Pontypridd, Preston;

Rugby, Rustington New, Rhyl;

Scarborough, Sedlescombe Road, Sheffield Archer Road, Springfield, Stanway, Stroud, Swadlincote;

Talbot Heath, Thanet Westwood Cross, Torquay, Truro;

Wakefield Marsh Way, Warren Heath, Waterlooville, Weedon Road, Whitchurch, Winterstoke Road, Wrexham.