Road safety concerns over plans for dog groomers near Selston school

Ashfield Council’s planning committee deferred the Nottingham Road application after discussions over the potential safety risk of cars visiting the business, which would be located within a garage extension at a residential home near Selston High School.

The committee heard the area can be unsafe during peak school drop-off and pick-up times and believed the business did pose a safety risk.

The authority’s planning department and Nottinghamshire Council, the highways authority, still viewed the plans as appropriate for approval, but councillors wanted more time to view the amended plans and to visit the site during peak hours.

Plans have been unveiled to open a dog grooming salon in Selston.

The meeting also heard from neighbour Michelle Bell, who feared the business would bring ‘yapping dogs’ six days a week and cause a ‘nuisance’ to neighbours.

She said: “My garden backs onto the applicant’s garden and my patio area is a few metres away from the proposed conversion.

“There would be yapping dogs throughout the day, six days a week. This could cause a statutory nuisance if not controlled.

“We also have concerns over vehicles coming and going and the additional noise from banging doors. This will also have an impact on the enjoyment of our gardens.

“While we agree there is a need for employment in the area, there are many empty shops in villages and town centres more suited to this type of venture – our high streets are crying out for units to be filled and shops brought back into use.”

‘Extreme concerns’

Councillors agreed with many of Ms Bell’s concerns.

Coun Rachel Madden, member for Annesley and Kirkby Woodhouse, said: “I’m familiar with where this property is and have extreme concerns with highways safety and the impact on neighbours.”

Coun Arnie Hankin, who represents Selston, said: “I travel up and down that road 100, maybe 150 times a week and I’ve never seen it quiet.

“What concerns me tremendously is the parking outside near school time is horrendous.

“Let’s have a look again and give residents time to mull it over.”

He called for the site visit to be held in the morning, or from 3-3.30pm, to see what the road is like at peak times.