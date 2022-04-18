Reopened Mansfield multi-storey car park offers free parking until Saturday

The giveaway comes as the facility reopens following an extensive refurbishment – with all 352 spaces extra wide and improved natural lighting and ventilation.

Just a short distance from both the Four Seasons Shopping Centre and the Market Place, the car park is open from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday.

Parking charges going forward will be £1 an hour – with three hours for the price of two hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walkden Street car park has reopened with 300 additional parking spaces

Councillor Stuart Richardson, Mansfield District Council member for Regeneration and Growth, said: "The reopening of the car park comes ahead of what we hope will be a busy spring and summer for our market traders and town centre businesses."As well as having a wide range of independent businesses to visit and places to eat, drink and socialise, there will also be plenty of events and activities for all the family to enjoy at town centre venues in the coming months.

"By shopping local, people will be supporting jobs and boosting the local economy which helps keep the district thriving and vibrant."

The council's Shopmobility office, which provides the hire of battery operated wheelchairs or scooters for use in the town centre by those with mobility difficulties, will reopen at the car park from Tuesday April 19.

The service is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 3pm. To book, call 01623 463073 - at least 24 hours before a scooter is required.

The reopening of the car park means there will be more than 1,500 spaces across 15 short and long stay car parks in the town centre.

These include 88 parking spaces for blue badge holders in the town centre in addition to the 352 large bays in Walkden Street.

There are also 69 on-street parking spaces for blue badge holders in the town centre.

All pay and display surface car parks offer 30 minutes of free parking. If you don't have change, you can use RingGo to pay by phone, text, via the internet, a smartphone app or a corporate account. Visit www.myringgo.co.uk to register.

Like Walkden Street, the Four Seasons multi-storey car park offers three hours for the price of two hours. Season tickets from £4 per day and contract parking from £2.40 per day can be purchased monthly. For information, email [email protected]

Walkden Street reopens following the permanent closure of the Old Town Hall car park earlier this month ahead of work on a memorial garden as part of the council's Urban Greening project.