The Green Dragon, on Leeming Street, has undergone a £216,000 investment.

Situated at the heart of the town centre, it offers “a relaxing space for customers to come and enjoy a drink”.

A pub spokesman, said it also “has a great line-up of entertainment, which everyone can get involved with including regular live sports, DJ nights, and live music”.

Coun Ben Bradley, left, pulls a pint at the Green Dragon with operator Daniel Bolton and deputy manager Danielle Stevenson.

The pub’s entertainment programme was introduced during its investment, enhancing the offering to customers.

As well as this, new TV screens were installed along with a pool table, and the viewing area has been upgraded so customers can watch live sports in complete comfort.

A new drinks menu has also been launched, which features: a draught beer range, wines, spirits, and soft drinks.

To celebrate the upgrade, Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, who met staff members, including operator Daniel Bolton and deputy manager Danielle Stevenson, and customers.

Daniel said: “It was a pleasure to host Coun Bradley and show him around the Green Dragon. He was very pleased to see the new look and additions in the pub and thoroughly enjoyed hearing our customer's thoughts following the investment. We really enjoyed bringing him behind the bar to pull a pint and look forward to the next time he visits.

“Since we reopened our doors at the beginning of the year, we have been able to welcome so many customers and get to know everyone in the local community. We do all we can to support those in Mansfield and cannot wait to welcome in more guests and show them our wonderful, modernised pub and what we have to offer.”