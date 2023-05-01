News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
3 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
4 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
4 hours ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
7 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace

New recruit Sarah set to open the doors to Ashfield company’s growth

An ambitious Ashfield company that manufactures fire doors and frames has appointed a new commercial manager.

By Ian TudorContributor
Published 1st May 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 11:20 BST

Sarah Armson, who has already spent 17 years in the fire door industry, joins Doorcerts Manufacturing UK with a mission to raise awareness of the firm and grow it year on year.

She said: “It’s exciting, and a challenge, to start at the beginning. The company only began life two years ago and you can already see that it has strong foundations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I can see the potential it has and I have seen the very real passion and drive that the founders have for the business.”

Sarah Armson is welcomed to Doorcerts by co-founder Kieran Percival.Sarah Armson is welcomed to Doorcerts by co-founder Kieran Percival.
Sarah Armson is welcomed to Doorcerts by co-founder Kieran Percival.
Most Popular

Sarah’s first task will be to streamline administration and order processes, and prepare the business for anticipated growth.

She will also create and implement recruitment strategies, with the aim of recruiting at least 10 new people within the next 12 months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sarah also has the task of raising the awareness of the company among its target customers, such as fire door manufacturers and companies that maintain fire doors.

Read More
Kirkby salon hails 'reinvention' as 'key' to success after 21 years in the commu...

Kieran Percival, who founded the company along with Ian Maciejewski, said: “We’re delighted to have Sarah on board. We were impressed with her outstanding attention to detail, her organisation, and her experience in analysing financials and sales figures.

“We are confident that with Sarah, Doorcerts will fulfill the potential that it clearly has.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kieran and Ian also founded Fire Door Specialists and FD Supplies. All three businesses are currently located at dedicated premises on Brierley Park Close, Stanton Hill, where there are offices and manufacturing facilities with state-of-the-art equipment.

For more about Doorcerts, visit doorcerts.com

Related topics:Ashfield