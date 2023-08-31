New one-stop-shop for DIY and building supplies set to open in Ashfield

FD Supplies, on Brierley Park Close, Stanton Hill, is stocked with thousands of products, with everything from tools, equipment and lighting and electrical, to timber, metalwork, and fixings.

The new shop is open to members of the public and home improvement enthusiasts, as well as experienced tradespeople.

Kieran Percival, co-founder, said: “We have exclusive deals with suppliers which means we can offer quality products at lower costs to the big DIY stores and building supplies chains.

Anthony Beech, Sarah Armson, Susan Edwards, and Kieran Percival from FD Supplies. (Photo by: FD Supplies)

“FD Supplies is part of a group of manufacturing companies, so we know the trade wants and needs, so it makes perfect sense for us to open up a shop selling everything tradespeople need.”

FD Supplies is holding an open day to trade and public on Friday, September 1, from noon-3pm. People will be able to see the range of products available, meet suppliers, and be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher. For purchases over £10 on the open day, people will also get a free burger.

Coun Matthew Relf, Ashfield Council executive lead member for growth, regeneration and local planning, said: “I have had the pleasure of meeting Kieran and members of his team a few times now and their passion for fire door safety and our local area shines through.

“New start-ups like this show Ashfield and the broader area is a brilliant place to start and grow businesses.”